HOCKNIG COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen.

According to deputies, Caleb Thompson, 13, was last seen in Haydenville, Sunday night.

He is described as being 5 feet tall, 120-130 pounds, with blond hair, and was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, black work boots and the shirt seen in the photo above.

Deputies ask anyone with information on Caleb’s whereabouts to call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-385-2131.