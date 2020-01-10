Breaking News
Officer-involved shooting near north Columbus Steak’n Shake

Hocking County Sheriff’s K-9 passes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A bloodhound K-9 officer with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Department has died due to cancer.

Sherman passed away peacefully in his home with his handler, Trent Woodgeard, and his family.

Sherman began his duty with the sheriff’s office in 2012 after Woodgeard and Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Keelan McLeish trained him.

The sheriff’s office said Sherman was an invaluable asset to the sheriff’s office and is credited with saving numerous lives throughout his career.

“Sherman will be sorely missed, not only by his handler, but by all the men and women of the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Sherman was purchased with grant funding from the Hocking County EMA through the LEPC program. Like all of the sheriff’s office’s K-9 units, he was supported through public donations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools