Hocking County Sheriff’s K-9 passes

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A bloodhound K-9 officer with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Department has died due to cancer.

Sherman passed away peacefully in his home with his handler, Trent Woodgeard, and his family.

Sherman began his duty with the sheriff’s office in 2012 after Woodgeard and Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Keelan McLeish trained him.

The sheriff’s office said Sherman was an invaluable asset to the sheriff’s office and is credited with saving numerous lives throughout his career.

“Sherman will be sorely missed, not only by his handler, but by all the men and women of the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Sherman was purchased with grant funding from the Hocking County EMA through the LEPC program. Like all of the sheriff’s office’s K-9 units, he was supported through public donations.