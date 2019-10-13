Hocking County investigating three overdoses Saturday, may be linked to Logan dealer

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating three reported overdoses Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said the overdoses may be linked to a known narcotics dealer in Logan.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office pleaded with anyone struggling with addiction not to use any recently purchased narcotics which the sheriff’s office believes contain fentanyl.

“If individuals are struggling with addiction, the Sheriff’s Office and the Project HOPE team are able to provide support and assistance,” the office posted.

“Again, we feel that the use of these narcotics pose a clear and present danger to anyone considering using them and we plead with users not to indulge in their use, for their own safety.”

Hocking County is the third central Ohio county to report a rash of overdoses in as many weeks. Two weeks ago, Franklin County reported 10 overdose deaths in 26 hours. One week ago, Ross County issued a warning after a spike in overdoses.