Hocking Co. Deputies charge two in child’s death

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people in Hocking County are facing charges in connection to a child’s death.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 8, deputies were notified of a suspect child abuse case that happened at a Hayden Place Apartment.

Medics responded to the scene and transported a 2-year-old child who wasn’t breathing to Hocking Valley Community Hospital, and later to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The child died from their injuries Sunday, according to deputies. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Destani Neel, 27, and Austin L. Starkey, 24, both of Logan, were arrested and charged with Permitting Child Abuse, a first-degree felony, and Endangering Children, a second-degree felony.

Deputies continue to investigate, but say additional charges will be presented to the Hocking County Grand Jury at a later date.