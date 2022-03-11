COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 72-year-old woman is dead and a 4-year-old is in the hospital after a hit-skip traffic crash in Clinton Township Friday.

At approximately 5:12 p.m. Friday, a gray four-door sedan with plastic covering on its front driver’s side window was traveling northbound on Cleveland Avenue when it made a U-turn at Ormond Avenue and cut off a red 2014 Honda Accord, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Honda Accord, 72-year-old Beverly Preston, of Columbus, swerved to avoid hitting the sedan and crashed into a white 1997 Doge Ram van, the sheriff’s office said.

A 34-year-old Columbus woman was driving the van with a 4-year-old child inside, who was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Preston was pronounced dead at Riverside Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the gray sedan that drove away from the crash is encouraged to contact 614-525-6113 or 614-525-3333.