COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a hit-skip crash that left one person in critical condition.

Columbus police say that at about 11:16 p.m., Sunday, a crash was reported in the area of W. Town and S. Green streets.

One person in the crash was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the other vehicle involved drove away from the scene after the crash.

Police continue to investigate.