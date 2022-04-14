WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that restrictions have been lifted, the days are longer, the temperatures are getting warmer, and the time has come to get out and enjoy time with family and friends.

One of the first places to check out is Picture Worthington: History Walk.

Fifteen businesses in the downtown area of the 200-year-old city have photos displayed for you to compare what the area looked like in the past to today.

Each of the 15 posters is positioned near the current or former structures depicted in the photographs, so guests get a sense of exactly where businesses or buildings stood (or still stand).

Highlights from the tour include the New England Masonic Lodge, Snouffer Brothers’ Garage and Filling Station, and Sharon Township Fire Department, as well as the Worthington Feed & Transfer Company and an advertisement for Barber William “Bev” Scott – two prominent African American-owned businesses. Photographs are drawn from the Worthington Libraries’ Worthington Memory website, many of which are held in the Historical Society collections.

The photos were curated under the project of Wothingtonmemory.org. That project was between the Worthington Library System and the Worthington Historical Society.

WALKING TOUR MAP This free map is on a postcard in local businesses. You can brag one and start your walking. Of course, you can scan the QR code at the bottom of the map with your phone and have a guided tour right on your device. The 15 locations are all within a five-minute walk of each other.

Get your brass on The Brass Band of Columbus will perform at the Wesley Ridge Retirement Community at 2225 Taylor Park, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 on April 19 from 6:45 to 7:45 pm. The BBC played at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in November last year. You can watch their story here.

Scioto Mile This is sure a great place to relax. Enjoy the scenic views of the Columbus cityscape glimmering off of the Scioto River while taking a stroll from venue to venue. Here you can attend music events, enjoy the CoGo Bike Share, or even take a guided canoe, kayak, or paddleboard. The Scioto Mile encompasses 157 acres with eight different parks and is connected to the Arena District.