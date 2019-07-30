Historic schoolhouse in danger after Marion Co. crash

Posted: / Updated:

(Marion County Historican Society)

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A historic schoolhouse in Marion County is in danger of collapse after it was hit by a tractor trailer Tuesday morning.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, it happened around 7:08 a.m.

Deputies said one of the truck’s tires went flat, causing the driver to lose control and go off the right side of the road. The truck struck the side of the historic Linn School and is partially lodged inside.

The truck remains embedded in the school. Crews are trying to find a way to remove the truck without the building collapsing.

The schoolhouse, Mation Township Sub-District #8, known as Linn School, was built in 1897. The 800-square-foot building once served students up to eighth grade.

The property was donated to the Marion County Historical Society in 2002 and $100,000 was spent on its restoration.

Please send positive thoughts and prayers our beloved Linn School is wrecked!The verdict is not looking good.Sad day for Marion History!

Posted by Marion County Historical Society on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

