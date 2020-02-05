Historic Near East Side school building transformed into apartments

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority has spent the past year rebuilding the inside of an 11,000-square-foot Near East Side building – home to a Columbus Early Learning Center for most of its 100-plus-year history – and converted the site into 10 market-rate apartments.

Mike Wagner, CMHA vice president of design and construction, said the $2.6 million project was a unique challenge for the authority, which doesn’t often redevelop historic buildings. But the new development fits into the Poindexter neighborhood, where CMHA has worked for years to provide new housing options.

CMHA saw the project as a chance to reuse a building and contribute to the larger redevelopment of the Poindexter Village, the final $37 million phase of which has created 159 new units built in the surrounding blocks, notably around the site of the former Carl Brown IGA.

