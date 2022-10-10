These are a few of the incredible dishes spotlighted by our all-star chefs for Hispanic Heritage Month. (NEXSTAR)

Take a hike or go to a restaurant? This week you can do both.

Hispanic Restaurant Week offers a taste of tradition in Columbus by offering a unique way of exploring Latin American culture and cuisine.

Take a virtual walk through the Latin American trails, found on www.holarestaurantweek.com and discover which restaurants feature regional food from Mexico, Cuba, Argentina, the Caribbean and others.

Over 20 restaurants are participating throughout Columbus in this third-annual celebration, which runs through Sunday, Oct. 16.