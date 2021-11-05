COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–While some retailers are promoting their Black Friday deals, UPS is holding a “Brown Friday” hiring event this weekend.

Across the country, the company plans to hire more than 60,000 employees during the hiring blitz with 1,480 jobs available in Central Ohio.

“We have been gearing up for this all year. This is our super bowl and we are ready to go,” said Vern Brown, human resources business partner with UPS Great Lakes. “We need to make sure that we can staff our operations and make sure we can provide our customers the service they deserve.”

The company has a variety of positions open for the holiday season, each with different levels of commitment.

“Our part-time package handler position or warehouse position, you’re looking anywhere from three and a half to five hours, etc. For our driving positions, our delivery drivers, seasonal drivers, or personal vehicle drivers, it can be full-time hours,” Brown said.



Part-time pay starts at $18.50 an hour, and you can use your own car to deliver packages full-time, making 21 dollars an hour full-time plus mileage.

As part of the Brown Friday hiring spree, you could have one of those jobs in a matter of minutes.

“30 minutes and a job offer is available and then it’s just a matter of scheduling your first day of work and we’re ready to go immediately,” Brown said. “We are hiring daily right now in the Columbus area and we’re trying to make sure we have an opportunity for everyone to come in that wants to work and provide this opportunity as a seasonal or permanent employee.”

Brown said the odds are good seasonal employees will want to stay on the job full-time.

More than a third of the company’s permanent employees started as seasonal workers.

“It can be a great opportunity to make some extra income for the season,” Brown said. “But we know everyone out there in the community still needs gainful employment and we want to provide that opportunity in a safe environment.”

If you’re interested in one of these jobs, you can find more info by visiting the UPS Jobs website.