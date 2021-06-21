Hilltop shooting sends two to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in the Hilltop area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 9 p.m., Sunday, officers were patrolling in the area of Sullivant Avenue and Wiltshire Road when they were flagged down by a female motorist who told them she had been shot while parked in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive.

Later, an unrelated male victim transported himself to the hospital and told police he was leaving a parking lot in the same area as the first victim when an unknown male fired several gunshots, one which struck the second victim.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.