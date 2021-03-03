Hilltop shooting sends girl to Children’s Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Hilltop area that sent a girl to the hospital.
According to Columbus police, around 5 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 700 block of Wiltshire Road on the report of a shooting.
A girl has been taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
Police says it appears the girl was inside a residence when she was shot by someone outside the home.
There is no suspect information at this time and police continue to investigate.