Hilltop shooting sends girl to Children’s Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Hilltop area that sent a girl to the hospital.  

According to Columbus police, around 5 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 700 block of Wiltshire Road on the report of a shooting. 

A girl has been taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.  

Police says it appears the girl was inside a residence when she was shot by someone outside the home.

There is no suspect information at this time and police continue to investigate.   

