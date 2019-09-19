Hilltop Primary Care Center evacuated due to natural gas leak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Hilltop Primary Care Center is being evacuated after a report of a natural gas leak.

“This is a ruptured commercial line outdoors due to underground drilling. Some of the gas is getting into the building which is why it is being evacuated,” said Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

One person reportedly has suffered minor injuries as a result of the gas leak at 2857 West Broad.

West Broad Street is closed between Hague and Roy’s.

Crews say they the gas company is en route.

