COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in the Hilltop area.

Police say at about 2 p.m., Thursday, a Kia Amanti and a Toyota Avalon crashed into each other in the area of W. Mound Street and Ryan Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota, who police have not identified, was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the Kia was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.