COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — July 22 marks the grim one-year anniversary of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a west Columbus neighborhood.

On Friday, July 21 a Columbus nonprofit honored his memory. At the Hilltop Youth Empowerment Center, there is now a peace patio in honor of Issa Jeylani.

Jeylani was playing outside with his friends when he was killed. He is described as a soccer champion who played for the Hilltop Tigers.

On Friday, dozens of people gathered to celebrate his life and passion through a peace patio built in his memory.

“This is a place where his friends, other youth, they will sit, this is a place to relax, to learn to be together to be united against gun violence and gang violence,” said Zerqa Abid, founder and director of MY Project USA.

Issa’s brother, Ali, is also a coach of the Hilltop Tigers.

“It means a lot to me,” Ali said. “It means a lot to the community. It means a lot to my family.”

Ali said his brother loved playing for the Tigers, who are honoring him this year by wearing bands that read “#DOITFORISSA.” The club won the championship this season.

“It was three years in a row, so they said three for three,” said Ali who’s brother wore the No. 3 for the Tigers. “That meant a lot to me.”

“Hilltop Tigers is the soccer club that actually curved the pipeline to gangs and drugs in this neighborhood,” Abid said.

A tree is also being planted in Issa’s honor in front of the MY Project USA Hilltop Youth Empowerment Center that he called home.

“This was a very difficult year for us,” Abid said. “We have come a long way. As we are smiling, we are hiding our tears. As we are smiling, we are reminding each other that we have to do it for Issa and we will do our very best.”

MY Project USA is working on another project in Issa’s honor. They are fundraising and asking the city for support to build an indoor recreation center that will help further their mission of keeping kids away from violence.