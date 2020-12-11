Police: Teens shot while fighting over gun during robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two teens were injured after a shooting in the Hilltop area Thursday night that police say was a robbery gone wrong.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 11 p.m., officers were called to an alley near S. Ogden Avenue on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the investigation revealed the 16-year-old was attempting to buy a gun from the 17-year-old, when the older teen attempted to rob the younger one. A struggle ensued between the two and shots were fired, injuring both.

The 16-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition. The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say due to the severity of the 16-year-old’s injuries, homicide detectives will be investigating.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614- 461-8477.