Police: Teens shot while fighting over gun during robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two teens were injured after a shooting in the Hilltop area Thursday night that police say was a robbery gone wrong.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 11 p.m., officers were called to an alley near S. Ogden Avenue on the report of shots fired.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Police say the investigation revealed the 16-year-old was attempting to buy a gun from the 17-year-old, when the older teen attempted to rob the younger one. A struggle ensued between the two and shots were fired, injuring both.  

The 16-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition. The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.  

Police say due to the severity of the 16-year-old’s injuries, homicide detectives will be investigating.  

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or  Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614- 461-8477. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools