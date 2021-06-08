Hilltop area brought to life with new artwork by non-profit group

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As the weather gets nicer, one non-profit is hoping a mural will bring back some smiles and inspiration in the Hilltop community.

Each year, Summer Jam West holds its annual music and art festival. In light of the pandemic, the event was canceled. However, because the event was canceled, they want to remind people their work and the mission of the non-profit isn’t done.

One way they’re showing proof of this is by taking part in their annual mural competition. This year, the theme is “Pursuing Good Together.”

Considering everything everyone has gone through in the last year and a half, they thought it was only fitting, as well as the rest of the criteria the mural should represent.

“When they proposed this contest for this year’s mural, it was how can you create a design that involves some of the icons from summer jam, including the jelly jar and the butterfly?” said Lucie Shearer, one of the artists.

The artists found the Third Way Cafe was the perfect spot for the Hilltop community to see something that hopefully inspires and excites them.

“The Hilltop has been a long desert,” said Danny Peterson, executive director of Summer Jam West.

This artwork will hopefully get people to start a conversation, find it as a place of comfort, and a place to work together.

“Public art is a really powerful tool to bring people and communities together,” Peterson said. “So when people see this kind of investment, they’re much more likely to want to take ownership and pride in their neighborhood.”

Peterson and his crew hope to be finished with the mural by Thursday or Friday.

“We want to tell the story to outsiders that this is a place where a lot of good things are happening,” he said.

The mural is located at 3058 West Broad Street in Columbus.