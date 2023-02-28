COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is required to pay $1.14 million in restitution after stealing more than $1 million from residents of a Hilliard nursing facility.

Jackie Little, 48, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Tuesday to one count each of theft, a second-degree felony, and theft from a person of a protected class, a third-degree felony.

Little worked as the business manager of the Laurels of Hilliard, where she admitted to stealing more than $1 million from residents’ funds and insurance payments, Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office said in a press release.

In addition to restitution, Little was sentenced to a four-year prison term which will be suspended after five years of probation and other treatment measures, according to the press release.

“Theft from the elderly and those who serve them is a crime against all Ohioans,” Yost said in the release. “Our office continues to root out fraud to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

The attorney general’s office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated and prosecuted the case.