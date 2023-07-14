COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman arrested for drug possession was connected to an attempted theft incident in Hilliard and tied to a felonious assault from over 10 months ago.

On Thursday, officers arrested 30-year-old Monique Larry on charges of drug possession and abuse after she was found in a car that was used to crash into unmarked Hilliard police cars.

Hilliard police were there for a call from loss prevention at a Target store in the 4200 block of Trueman Boulevard. There, workers believed 28-year-old Trayvonne Tramaine Jaquan Patterson was inside the store actively stealing merchandise. Officers found a vehicle under his name parked in the lot with the engine running and Larry waiting inside.

Trayvonne Patterson (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Patterson exited the store and ran to his car after officers attempted to talk to him. Several unmarked Hilliard police cars surrounded Patterson’s car and ordered both Patterson and Larry to exit the car. Larry surrendered just before Patterson began to ram the car into the police cruisers. The car, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, was reported stolen and had been repainted.

Patterson, a known theft suspect, was charged with robbery, two counts of having weapons under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs, criminal damaging, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Larry, who was found with fentanyl concealed in her bra, was arrested on drug possession. It was later discovered she had a warrant for her arrest for an incident that happened 10 months ago, when she allegedly stabbed her then-boyfriend with scissors.

On September 10 at around 10 a.m. Columbus police responded to reports of an assault in the 1300 block of East 26th Avenue in South Linden. There, a man told police he was woken up by Larry, who was asking where her car keys were.

Police said the man told her he did not know, fell back asleep, and woke up a few minutes later with Larry standing next to him holding a large pair of scissors. She allegedly began stabbing the victim repeatedly times while shouting, “I’m gonna kill you!”

The victim was cut several times on his hands before he reportedly grabbed her wrist and dragged her outside of the residence, across the street and into a church parking lot where many people were at an outdoor event. After witnesses asked him to let go of Larry’s arm, he flagged down a Columbus Fire medical unit, which took him to OSU Main Hospital to treat his injuries.

Immediately following the incident, CPD attempted to contact Larry, but she was no longer at the residence on East 26th Avenue.

At her arraignment hearings Friday, she was issued a $25,000 bond and $3,000 bond on charges of felonious assault and drug possession, respectively, and is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 21. Patterson was issued a total of $125,000 in bonds.