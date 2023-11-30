HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The wife of a man killed in a car accident involving a stolen Kia said she is still processing the news that her husband is dead.

Matthew Moshi, 36, was in a grey Honda when he was struck by a Kia that ran a stop sign. That Kia was stolen and a 15-year-old was behind the wheel, according to law enforcement.

The wife of the victim said she is taking it day by day. She said her two children are still too young to process that their father is gone, but it is her goal that they know they were their father’s world.

“He was a very family oriented man,” said the wife of the victim Qualitee Moshi. “He loved his children. He loved gaming, and comic books he just started. He just recently started a comic book collection.”

Qualitee Moshi said her husband was a true family man, and Saturdays at the Moshi household were deemed “daddy-daughter day” – a day for her husband to spend quality time with their 3-year-old daughter. But on Nov. 25, Matthew opted to grab lunch and bring it home instead.

“He was on his direction home. He was three minutes home at all happened,” Qualitee said.

According to the Franklin County sheriff’s office, it was Saturday afternoon when a 15-year-old driving a stolen Kia ran a stop sign at the intersection of Beacon Hill and Hilliard Rome roads.

Four occupants of the Kia were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Matthew was also taken for treatment but did not survive his injuries.

“I can understand children being children, but the act of these children was very reckless and it has, unfortunately, changed our world forever,” Qualitee said.

Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said accident investigators are working to determine what the “appropriate felony vehicular homicide charge” will be regarding the 15-year-old suspect.

Right now Qualitee said she is working to keep her life and emotions in order for her two young children. She said she doesn’t know if she will ever be able to return to the family home that sat mere minutes from where her husband lost his life.

She is working to remember Matthew as a kind and caring family man – all while still asking the question of why.