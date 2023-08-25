HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – WAG! Fest returns to central Ohio on Saturday. It’s the biggest dog festival in the nation and NBC4 is a proud sponsor, with our Mckenna King and her dog Polly emceeing the event.

Preparations were already underway on Friday since WAG! Fest is expected to draw thousands of dogs and their owners to the park.

“There’s lots of opportunities to visit different booths and get resources and information for your pets while meeting up with other pet owners and generally just having a fun time,” said Dr. Edward Cooper, a veterinarian at OSU’s Veterinary Medical Center.

WAG! Fest attendees will be able to splash around in the lake and explore booths with local businesses, pet services and animal rescues.

Attendees will be able to shop for the latest pet products and fashion and watch some talented pups dock dive and show off their agility skills.

Keep in mind that Saturday is supposed to be hot.

“The most important thing is to make sure that you’re thinking about what’s best for your pet in those circumstances,” Cooper said. “Whether it’s something like WAG! Fest tomorrow or just in general, if it’s really hot outside, then it’s really hot for them.”

Thankfully there will be a 5,000-pound ice castle to help the pooches cool off.

Those without dogs are still welcome at WAG! Fest. There will even be adoptable dogs at the park on Saturday.

“It’s a lot of fun. There are a lot of activities and a lot of good information for pet owners. I think it’s also important to remember that if your pet doesn’t do well in the heat, humans are welcome,” said Dr. Cooper.

WAG! Fest is happening at Prairie Oaks Metro Park in Hilliard on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information on the festival, click here.