HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – WAG Fest, the largest annual dog festival in the country, celebrated its 17th year Saturday, with thousands of dogs and their humans flooding into Prairie Oaks Metro Park in Hilliard.

The dogs got to swim in the lake and enjoy some treats, while adults got to shop for the area’s best dog products.

One of the event’s highlights is the Southern Ohio Flying K-9’s disc show, a staple of the event that returns every year.

“It’s so much fun because we’re all about dogs,” Southern Ohio Flying K-9’s Director Julie Gambill said. “We’re all about having fun with our dogs and if we can get somebody started in a sport… We love being able to help them grow with their dog and have more fun.”

The event is an important time for animal rescue and adoption agencies as they use the festival to inform people about saving dogs in need of a home.