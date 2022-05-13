HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A new video released by Hilliard City Schools shows the moment a school bus hit a bicyclist when the two shared a lane on the road.

The bus crashed into a man biking on the right side of Davis Road around 3 p.m. Thursday, between Walker Road and Audubon Avenue, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Video released Friday, which displays cameras at both the front of the bus and by the driver’s seat, showed the bus going towards the bicyclist. The bus driver tries to pass the bicyclist while they’re both in the same lane.

The bus hits the bicyclist about 10 seconds into the video, while the driver was trying to pass the man on the bike. The bus driver takes a little more than 10 seconds to stop the bus after hitting the bicyclist, showing little reaction after hitting the bicyclist from what is visible from the driver’s camera.

The students and driver of the bus weren’t hurt, but the bicyclist was taken to Riverside Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said as of Friday evening if the bus driver or bicyclist will face any repercussions for the crash.