HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police detectives are looking to identify two people they say stole Star Wars Lego sets at a Meijer in Hilliard.

CPD state that a man and woman stole multiple sets from the Meijer on Hilliard Rome Road and added that the male suspect used a fake bar code to change the price to $0.99.

Stores in the area have reported similar thefts, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-4254 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Photos of suspects courtesy of Columbus Division of Police

Photo courtesy of Columbus Division of Police