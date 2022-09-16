HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Hilliard City Schools educators are at home on the mend after lifesaving surgeries. Scott Allen has a new kidney thanks to his friend, neighbor and Hilliard City Schools colleague Amy Case.

“Her kidney worked right away like they said it just immediately worked so to know that too was just a good feeling I could feel it,” said Allen.

Allen and Case are still at home recovering from their surgeries, and it’ll be some time before they head back to work. Both say the kidney donation experience has brought their families closer. For Allen, he’s already feeling the benefits of a new kidney.

“I’m still a little sore from the surgery but I mean I think I came out of the surgery feeling better than I did before,” said Allen.

Before the surgery, he was feeling very sick. He was on dialysis — missing precious time with his kids.

“It’s just been awesome to be around a little more and really just get to be in their lives again as much I want to be.”

Dr. Kenneth Washburn with the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center was Amy’s surgeon for the donation.

“If I’m taking care of them in the hospital, I always say you’re a hero because I totally believe it in my heart,” said Dr. Washburn.

He says it’s important for people to know that living donation is an option.

“Here and many large kidney transplant centers across the country about 25 to 35 percent of transplants are from living donors.”

We asked Amy what this experience has meant to her.

“So worth it and to see another family get their life back and the small price you pay it’s totally worth it,” said Case.

Allen says he’s really looking forward to getting back into the classroom. He’s also looking forward to what he can do in the future now that he’s had this lifesaving surgery.

“We wanna travel — you know I wasn’t able to swim all summer so just jumping in a pool next summer is going to few great.”

Both Allen and Case said they hope that others will consider living kidney donation and that it truly has made an impact on both of their lives.