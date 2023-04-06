HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard Division of Police (HPD) is being recognized nationally.

Two of the division’s sergeants and one detective are featured in a campaign highlighting women in law enforcement created by Galls, a national supplier of public safety clothes and equipment.

“It was extremely exciting to be part of this campaign. We just do our regular jobs and I guess just by doing our regular jobs, being recognized for it, we should realize that’s something special — bigger than us,” said Sgt. Suzanne Muraco, one of the HPD sergeants featured in the campaign.

Muraco has been with the division for 27 years. She used to be part of the detective bureau, but is now part of the training program and works in patrol.

“I just hope, honestly, situations like this — being out on the news or being on campaigns — it just further drives young women, maybe even little girls, that police work is something for us too,” she said.

The campaign is titled “Helping Communities With Compassion.”

“We’re there to help and sometimes — whether it’s a male or a female that shows up, we can still show compassion — but sometimes it just comes off a little differently when it’s coming from a female,” Muraco said.

Muraco was HPD’s first female sergeant, and Sgt. Maggie Reed, who is also featured in the campaign, was the division’s second.

“I’d like to see more female sergeants someday. If you’re a good cop and a good leader, regardless of your gender, I want you to get promoted,” Reed said.

Reed has been with HPD for about eight years. She used to work at a bank, but said she wanted a job that would get her out of an office and in the community.

“I think it’s important to have good cops no matter who they are, where they came from, what they do. People that are relatable, people that can talk to the public, people that care about others, people that aren’t afraid to put their lives on the line for the community,” Reed said.

HPD Detective Kristen Winter is the third member of HPD featured in the campaign.

Winter has been with the division since 2014. She’s been on the bike and crash investigation units, and is currently a criminal investigator specializing in sexual assault cases and death investigations, according to an article from the city of Hilliard.

“I see people on the absolute worst days of their lives, so I know going in there and having that kind of rapport with somebody and being there for them on one of the worst days in their life, and then giving them answers is what motivates me to do my job on a day-to-day basis,” she said in Galls’ video.