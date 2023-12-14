HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Staff at a Mexican restaurant near Hilliard were left picking up glass Sunday morning after cameras caught someone breaking into the business.

Glass litters the ground around the front entrance to Habaneros. (Courtesy Photo/Habaneros Fresh Mexican Grill)

Staff at Habaneros had to board up a door that a suspect smashed through. (Courtesy Photo/Habaneros Fresh Mexican Grill)

Habaneros Fresh Mexican Grill, located on the border of Hilliard at 3680 Fishinger Blvd., shared security camera footage of a suspect smashing out the glass on one of its front doors and climbing through at 2 a.m. that same day. The video showed the suspect running inside and later moving through the store’s kitchen.

“This person broke through our front doors and our office door as well,” the business owner wrote. “Not only did this thief steal monetary assets but also our peace and placed us in a state of uncertainty.”

In an additional video, the suspect was seen running back to the front of Habaneros before climbing back out. They were last seen heading southwest.

The break-in caused serious trouble for the restaurant, according to the owner. Calling it vandalism, they said the incident left a lasting scar on the building.

“We had to install temporary plywood doors because we were unable to get a glass company to come out today and fix it,” Habaneros’ owner wrote.

Because Habaneros’ Fishinger Boulevard location is just outside Hilliard city limits, it is outside Hilliard police’s jurisdiction. The business owner asked anyone with information on the break-in to call Columbus police at 614-645-4717.