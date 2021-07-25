Sheriff’s office uses Franklin County Fair to build relationships with public

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office meets the public at the Franklin County Fair in Hilliard Sunday, July 25.

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Sunday was the last day to check out the Franklin County Fair in central Ohio, which is why the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office hosted ‘Cops and Kids’ Day to show people not only how to get exposed to different career choices, but to also address the meaning behind “community.”

This year, they had many things to look forward to unlike last year, when the fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everything has been virtual for about a year: school, meetings. Virtual is OK, but there’s nothing like interacting with people,” said Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

Baldwin said the pandemic also meant fewer community events for the sheriff’s office to get out and meet residents, something the community needs.

“I think this shows the importance of the relationship between the police and the community,” he said.

Baldwin made sure his entire team was represented this weekend at the fair; everyone from the bomb unit, SWAT team, K-9 unit, mounted unit, and deputies in uniform ready to answer any and all questions the community may have while also ensuring a fun atmosphere.

“We want to build that relationship with kids,” Baldwin said. “We want to make sure kids aren’t afraid of the police. Kids are respectful of the police.”

Fairgoers said they’re hoping to see more events like this in the coming months to continue building healthy relationships in the community.