HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — An urban winery is coming to Downtown Hilliard in 2024.

According to the city of Hilliard’s website, Firefly Winery, at the corner of Grant and Franklin Streets, will be opening to guests in the spring.

The owners, Jenny and Joe Hollabaugh, are teaming up with Westwood Collective, a Hilliard-area developer, to help with the building of the location.

The 4,500-square-foot winery will offer a selection of wines, ranging from dry to sweet reds and whites, fruit wines, wine slushies and seasonal sangrias. Guests will be able to purchase wine by the glass or bottle.

Along with wine, there will also be a variety of small plates including charcuterie and Focaccia.

(Courtesy: City of Hilliard)

(Courtesy: City of Hilliard)

(Courtesy: City of Hilliard)

Westwood Collective will also be developing an outdoor area for guests known as The Yard. According to the city’s website, it will be located between Firefly Winery and The Junction.

The city also noted that the winery will be located within Hilliard’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), so guests will be able to walk through with a drink.