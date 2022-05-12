HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a Hilliard City Schools bus.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, the bus hit a male cyclist on Davis Road, halfway between Walker Road and Audubon Avenue, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred north of Bradley High and Hilliard Memorial Middle schools.

The man was taken to Riverside Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesperson for Hilliard City Schools said the students and the bus driver were not injured, and parents of students on the bus have been notified of the accident.

Hilliard schools is cooperating with authorities in the investigation, the spokesperson said.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as more information becomes available.