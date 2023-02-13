HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A December e-mail phishing scam in Hilliard that resulted in the theft of close to $219,000 is currently being investigated.

According to a press release from the city, Hilliard’s director of finance was fired Monday, and an accounting assistant remains on paid administrative leave in connection with the incident.

The city said the theft was the result of “human error in not following established protocol,” adding the scam did not breach Hilliard’s systems or data.

An accounting assistant with the city received two emails – one each on Dec. 8 and Dec. 19 — from someone pretending to be Strawser Paving Company, a vendor the city works with, according to the press release. The second email convinced the staff member to change the bank routing information Hilliard had for the company, and on Dec. 20, a payment of $218,992.06 was made to that account.

“While taking such actions is part of the standard work of an accounting assistant, in this instance a verification protocol the City has in place was not followed,” the city wrote in the press release.

Between Dec. 28 and Jan. 5, finance department staff found the city had been scammed. On Jan. 6, Hilliard police were contacted by the finance director.

The finance director told the city manager about the incident on Jan. 31, 35 days after the director became aware of the scam.

The city has filed a claim with its insurance broker.

“Through the City’s internal and criminal investigations, we are learning exactly what happened and when, and we are committed to finding the criminals who launched this phishing scam,” City Manager Michelle Crandall said in the press release. “We also are performing a thorough review of our Finance Department’s accounts payable protocols, including determining why a required protocol that could have prevented this scam from being successful was not followed.”