COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dog adoption event, with hot dogs and chips for the potential pooch-owners, will he held in Hilliard on Saturday.

Freedom Tails Ohio will hold the adoption rally and raffle at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on Scioto Darby Road, Hilliard from noon to 4:00 p.m, weather permitting.

Music, food, beer and a full inside menu will help the humans who want to find a new best friend, and the dogs looking for a forever home after starting life at a puppy mill.