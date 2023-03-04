HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A retired Hilliard Chief of Police has died.

Former chief Robert Fisher died Friday after a brief battle with cancer, the Hilliard Division of Police posted to Facebook Saturday.

Fisher started as Hilliard deputy chief in 2012 and was promoted to chief of police in 2015. He retired in 2021 after 30 years of public safety service.

“I’m proud to have had the opportunity to wear the badge,” Fisher said in a statement at the time of his retirement in May 2021. “I’m proud of the people here and the things that our team continues to accomplish. As a team, we’ve achieved a lot, and we’ve grown tremendously during the eight years since I came here. Thanks to that same team, I know the organization is going to continue to grow and do great things.”

Fisher was also a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.

“He was a friend and respected colleague to many in the Hilliard community, as well as a dedicated family man,” the department posted. “Please join us as we offer our condolences and support to his family during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming, the department posted.