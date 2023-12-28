HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Thursday power outage briefly left more than 1,200 people around Hilliard without power, according to AEP Ohio’s tracking map.

The outage affected 1,225 customers around 10:45 a.m. and was focused in the area of Davidson Road and Avery Road. The company said on social media that it intentionally turned off power as part of an emergency. AEP Ohio sent crews to the intersection to “replace damaged equipment.”

(Courtesy Photo/AEP Ohio)

The utility provider estimated that its crews would finish their work and have power back on for the area’s customers around 1 p.m. However, AEP Ohio later shared another update that it had restored electricity as of 11:15 a.m.