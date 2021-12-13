HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they have identified one of two female suspects in a robbery at a Kohl’s on Hilliard Rome Rd.

CPD said that on Nov. 15 at around 3:30 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Kohl’s on a report of a theft in progress. An employee stated that known suspect, 35-year old Tunshia Hall, and an unknown female suspect stole “armloads” of Adidas active wear worth $1,500.

The employee stated that Hall has stole from the store in the past and has previously deterred her, according to Columbus Police. Hall and the unknown suspect were said to have left the parking lot in a mid 2010’s gray Mazda 3.

If you have any information you can contact Det. Conley at 614-645-2084 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

