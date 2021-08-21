Police ask public’s help in finding stolen $5,000 puppy

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a man and woman who walked into a Petland store and stole a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy.

It happened at the Petland Hilliard on Nike Station Way on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Police say the suspects asked to hold the puppy, then left the pet store without paying for it.









Petland says the puppy is worth more than $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-2091 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.