HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students.

Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and gender identity with children as young as 6 years old without parental consent, according to the filing in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio. Parents are asking the court to order an end to the alleged conversations.

“Teachers are taking specific actions to hide these conversations from parents,” the complaint read. “Although, perhaps well-intentioned, this is a recipe for indoctrination and child abuse.”

The filing cites a written survey asking students which pronouns they prefer at school and which pronouns the students prefer the teacher use when speaking to parents. Parents also claim “sexual materials” were posted by a teacher onto a bulletin board.

Hilliard City Schools said it had not seen the filing when NBC4 requested a response on the lawsuit.

LGBTQ-inclusive badges

Tuesday’s filing also calls on the court to stop district teachers from wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a Pride flag design on the front. Teachers were given permission to continue wearing the badges in September after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children.

The front of a ‘Safe Person, Safe Space’ badge, worn by some Hilliard City Schools teachers (National Education Association).

“Any teacher who chose to wear one of the badges clearly understood that the resources at the link were intended for adults, not students,” said David Stewart, superintendent of Hilliard City Schools, in a statement in September. “The resources are provided for teachers’ personal growth and professional development.”

However, the filing argues the badge was specifically intended for display toward students and claims some teachers gave badges to students, with one student in possession of a badge who displayed it while speaking at a board of education meeting.

The teachers’ union received the badges and supplied them to any teacher who requested one. Union president Linna Jordan said the union thought the badges would be a simple way to show support for LGBTQ+ students and staff.

“This badge is currently being displayed by Hilliard district teachers, even in elementary schools to children as young as six-years-old,” the filing stated.

Proposed changes to Title IX

The complaint argues confusion has arisen in school districts after changes were proposed in June to Title IX, a federal program protecting people from discrimination based on sex. The changes include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Parents cite a resolution passed by the Ohio Board of Education rejecting the proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The resolution claims the proposed regulations “require that K-12 schools to socially transition minor children to a different gender without requiring parental consent” and directs the acting Superintendent of Public Instruction to issue a copy of the resolution to every Ohio public school indicating that the board opposes the proposed changes.

Rejecting the proposed protections drew strong reactions, including from the Columbus City School Board which passed its own resolution in opposition.

“This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.”

Regardless, the changes to Title IX remain unenforceable until the U.S. Department of Education reviews the more than 200,000 comments submitted during a public comment period this past summer. The process to finalize the regulations could take months or even years.

Tuesday’s suit also follows a legal challenge against Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous parents and students when a 14-year-old transgender student was permitted to use the girls’ restrooms.

