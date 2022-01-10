HILLIARD Ohio (WCMH) — Vincent van Gogh isn’t the only artist who loved sunflowers.

In fact, they are the official flower for the City of Hilliard. And now the artists and photographers who capture the sunflower’s beauty can enter a competition to win $250 if their design is selected for installation.

There are seven traffic signal control boxes along Cemetery Road, and one in Old Hilliard, which need to be covered with vinyl transfers, and the city wants artists to submit their designs.

Cemetery Road, Fishinger Boulevard at Truman Boulevard (left), Cemetery Road at Lyman Drive. (Photo: City of Hilliard)

The artwork or photography, and the completed applications, must be submitted by February 28 2022. Winning designs will be selected by a committee from the Hilliard Public Arts Commission.

After selection, the artists will provide designs in a digital form and answer any questions from the vinyl wrap manufacturer.

Installation is hoped to begin in April.