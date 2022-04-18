HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a van struck the wall of a Hilliard City Schools building Monday evening.

According to Columbus police, the victim was taken to Doctors West Hospital in stable condition.

The crash happened at 2140 Atlas Street, the site of the district’s central office, at approximately 7:34 p.m.

According to video shot at the scene, the van broke a hole into a cement wall of the building.

The van was towed from the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.