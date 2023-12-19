HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Funding is approved for construction of a medical, health and wellness center at an upcoming recreation campus in Hilliard.

Hilliard City Council recently approved legislation on funding a center at The Well, which is the city’s recreation and wellness campus that is currently being built. The addition to The Well will be managed by Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

According to a news release, the partnership between the city and Wexner Medical Center will help bring community health services to the future recreation and wellness campus.

The facility, which will take up 25,000 square feet within The Well, will bring several services to the wellness campus including clinical and education services, community programming and classes. Other services include physical therapy, urgent care, orthopedic and sports medicine providers, behavioral health and more.

(Courtesy: The City of Hilliard)

The Well, located near the intersection of Scioto Darby and Alton Darby roads, is a 105,000-square-foot recreation and wellness campus that will offer a gymnasium, indoor running track, fitness and weight room, lap and recreation pool, according to the city’s website.

The campus is under construction and is expected to be finished and open to the public in 2025, according to the city.

For additional information on the project, follow this link.