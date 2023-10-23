HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio firefighter who was on paid administrative leave after facing child pornography charges has resigned.

The Norwich Township Fire Department confirmed that Caden Woodward, 22, of Hilliard, resigned Friday from the Norwich Township Fire Department, according to Fire Chief Dave Baird.

Woodward was arrested Oct. 11 for an incident that occurred in November 2022, according to court records. He is facing a felony charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.

During the week of Sept. 10, a Hilliard police detective received a tip about a CashApp account sending child sexual abuse material. There were two accounts associated with receiving that material under the username “Woody,” police said. Both accounts were associated with a birthday and social security number that police allegedly used to identify Woodward.

Court records allege that Woodward “knowingly received and viewed material” that showed a 17-year-old girl nude. Court records further allege that Woodward and the minor exchanged online messages on Nov. 26 and 27, 2022.

The complaint also alleges that Woodward asked about a “secret menu” that solicited “obvious child sexual abuse material.” Woodward was arrested last week during a traffic stop in Hilliard.

Woodward began his employment with the fire department in Oct. 2022 and had recently completed his one-year probationary period.

Woodward’s case, one of several regarding the sexual exploitations of children in central Ohio recently, was dismissed in Franklin County Municipal Court, but prosecutors said it was so it could be picked up in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. They added that they could file additional charges but would not confirm what charges Woodward could face.

Baird confirmed in a statement that Woodward resigned “effective immediately” on Friday, but did not offer any additional comment.