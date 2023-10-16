HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio firefighter is off the job and facing child pornography charges.

Caden Woodward, 22, of Hilliard, is on paid administrative leave from the Norwich Township Fire Department, according to fire chief Dave Baird.

Woodward was arrested Oct. 11 for an incident that happened in November 2022, according to court records. He is facing a charge of possessing or viewing child pornography material, a fifth-degree felony.

Around the week of Sept. 10, a tip was given to a Hilliard police detective about a CashApp account sending child sexual abuse material. There were two accounts associated with receiving that material under the username “Woody,” police said. Both accounts were associated with a birthday and social security number that police allegedly used to identify Woodward.

Court records allege that Woodward “knowingly received and viewed material” that showed a 17-year-old girl nude. Court records further allege that Woodward and the minor exchanged online messages on Nov. 26 and 27, 2022.

The complaint also alleges that Woodward asked about a “secret menu” that solicited “obvious child sexual abuse material.”

Woodward was arrested last week during a traffic stop in Hilliard.

According to his personnel file, Woodward just completed his one-year probationary period with the fire department, starting with the department on Oct. 10, 2022.

A statement from Baird reads, in part:

“Firefighter Woodward was placed on administrative leave with pay immediately upon being notified of his arrest. Norwich Township has no further comments during this ongoing investigation.”

As part of the leave, Woodward is not to have contact with anyone in the fire department while the investigation is ongoing.

Woodward is scheduled for arraignment in Franklin County Municipal Court on Tuesday.