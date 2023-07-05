HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard investigators will not pursue criminal charges after a girl was hit by a vehicle at the city’s July 4th parade, police announced Wednesday.

A day after a 7-year-old girl was struck by a trailer Tuesday morning, Hilliard police said they will continue investigating the accident but are “not pursuing any criminal charges.” The girl, who was seriously injured and taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

“According to our preliminary investigation, this was a terrible accident,” Hilliard Chief of Police

Michael Woods said in a press release. “We remain in contact with the family and will be keeping them in our thoughts over the coming months of recovery.”

At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, the girl stepped off a trailer — which was a float in the parade — and was hit by the same vehicle. She was with her softball team, a Hilliard police spokesperson said. The girl’s teammates have been offered counseling through Hilliard City Schools’ behavioral health partner.