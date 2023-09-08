HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — There was a bit of uncertainty about what would happen in Old Hilliard on Sept. 9, but now the community is getting ready for what’s being called “For the Love of Hilliard.”

The decades running Old Hilliardfest was canceled in July. Initially community members, vendors and local businesses were disappointed. But those feelings did not last long.

“It was incredible to watch the tide change from focusing on what we don’t have to focusing on what we can have,” said Megan Fry, who’s part of the ownership group of Crooked Can.

Local businesses like Crooked Can, Destination Hilliard and other community members quickly started planning a new event for the same day.

“We just want to make sure there is something happening this weekend. It’s an important weekend for a lot of people in Hilliard,” said Samantha Brill, Executive Director of Destination Hilliard. “The Old Hilliardfest was a staple in this community for over 40 years so it’s something people looked forward to so while we do not want to replace it, we wanted to definitely do something.”

One of the key differences is as opposed to things happening on the streets in Old Hilliard, all activities and vendors will be set up on the properties of participating businesses.

“I think the coolest part about it is all of the businesses came together and we know we’re better as a group and it’s really nice because we’re not competing against each other,” Fry said. “We’re doing this together and we know if we can rally together we can throw a great event all together and everyone can succeed.”

For the Love of Hilliard is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. A map for the event can be found here.