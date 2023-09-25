HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A franchise-based national coffee chain is opening its first Hilliard location.

Founded in 1995, Biggby Coffee is an American coffee chain with over 300 locations in the United States. A Biggby Coffee franchise, owned by Hilliard residents Cari Doliana and Ben Grose, is opening at 1742 Hilliard Rome Road. The location will be drive-thru only, but Doliana said they are planning to add a walk-up window in the future.

“I’ve been in customer service pretty much my whole adult life,” Doliana said. “I’ve always had some kind of dream to go into the service food industry.”

One of the reasons she chose the Biggby Coffee franchise is the wide array of options, including non-coffee drinks.

“It’s got pretty much everything you could possibly ask for,” Doliana said. “It has a thousand different combinations of drinks that’s just in the coffee world. We also have lots of options for smoothies that we call creme freezes.”

The menu also features energy drinks called “BIGGBY Blasts” and food options such as muffins, donut holes and “bragels”.

“We have bragels which I would say is one of our specialties,” Doliana said. “So it’s a toasted bagel and we can do breakfast or lunch sandwiches, and we have those all day long.”

Doliana said Biggby’s customer service sets them apart from other coffee chains.

“We love what we do and we want to build a life for ourselves and our customers of happiness and love,” Doliana said.

Doliana said they do not have an opening date set, but they are hoping to open in late October or early November.