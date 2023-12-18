HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Bullets shot from the banks of the Scioto River over the course of two weekends — some of which struck a home near Hilliard — have police searching for suspects spotted on camera.

The Hilliard Division of Police on Monday shared photos of three suspects captured on a camera investigators planted at the Griggs Reservoir Shelter House. One of the suspects could be seen holding a handgun while two others stood nearby. In a second photo, the armed suspect appeared to be aiming the gun to fire it.

A security camera shows the suspects in a shooting that struck a Norwich Township home. (Courtesy Photo/Hilliard Division of Police)

A security camera shows the suspects in a shooting that struck a Norwich Township home. (Courtesy Photo/Hilliard Division of Police)

Hilliard police said they originally went on Dec. 10 to the area north of Fishinger Road near the Scioto River, after getting reports of shots fired. Detectives eventually checked the shelter house by the riverbanks and found bullet casings on the ground there.

Hours after the initial Dec. 10 reports of shots fired, a Norwich Township resident found bullets struck their home. While Hilliard police did not share a specific address where the bullets traveled, they noted two had gone through the resident’s kitchen and a nursery in their home.

Hilliard police said they got more calls about shots fired in the area again over the course of Saturday and Sunday, which led to them capturing photos of the possible suspects. HPD asked anyone with information related to the shooting incidents to call one of its detectives at 614-334-2326, or by email.