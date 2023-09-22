HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police have arrested two people after they previously found a baby dead inside a car at a local home.

Hanan Ahmad Al Jabouli, 19, and Basma Abdul Karim Alkelezli, 36, each face a felony charge of abuse of a corpse. Investigators wrote in Franklin County Municipal Court documents that Alkelezli had placed her newborn son in a plastic trash bag, and then instructed her daughter, Al Jabouli, to dispose of him. Al Jabouli then placed the bag inside of a five-gallon bucket, and put it in the trunk of a car in their home’s backyard.

Around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Norwich Township Fire Department medics came to the home in the 4400 block of Paxton Drive South for a reported medical emergency, according to a Hilliard Division of Police case report. They took Alkelezli to Riverside Methodist Hospital as she was actively bleeding, and noticed in the ambulance that she had recently given birth. When they couldn’t find the newborn, the medics called Hilliard police.

Hilliard police are investigating the death of an infant found inside of a car on Sept. 20, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Jamie Ostroff)

Officers arrived to search for the baby at the property, and found him inside the backyard car’s trunk. A detective and sergeant attempted CPR on the baby after calling for Norwich Township medics to come back to the home on their radio.

Though they took the newborn boy to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the HPD case report said medics had pronounced him dead at the scene.

Hilliard police said they were actively investigating as of Friday evening, and additional charges against Al Jabouli and Alkelezli were possible.