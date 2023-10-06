For an earlier report on this story, view the video player above.

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A mother and daughter accused of killing a newborn baby in Hilliard appeared in court Friday.

Basma Abdul Karim Alkelezli, 36, and Hanan Ahmad Al Jabouli, 19, went before a judge in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, each facing murder charges for the death of a baby boy found inside a car at their Hilliard Home.

A judge issued a $2 million surety bond plus a $20,000 recognizance bond for Alkelezli and a $1 million surety bond, plus a $20,000 recognizance bond for Al Jabouli for their accused roles in the baby’s death.

On the morning of Sept. 20, Norwich Township Fire Department medics responded to a medical emergency, according to a Hilliard Division of Police case report. Medics took Alkelezli to Riverside Methodist Hospital and noticed in the ambulance that she had recently given birth. The medics called Hilliard police to look for the baby.

Officers arrived at the 4400 block of Paxton Drive to search for the baby and found him inside the backyard car’s trunk. A detective and sergeant attempted CPR on the baby after calling for Norwich Township medics to come back to the home on their radio.

Alkelezli had placed her newborn son in a plastic trash bag, and then instructed her daughter, Al Jabouli, to dispose of him, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents. Al Jabouli allegedly placed the bag inside a five-gallon bucket and put it in the trunk of the car in their home’s backyard.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Two days later, Alkelezli and Al Jabouli were arrested.

Charges for Al Jabouli include aggravated murder, murder, strangulation or suffocation, endangering children, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. Alkelezli is similarly charged, but without the obstruction charge, and with an added count of involuntary manslaughter and a second count of endangering children.