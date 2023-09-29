HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A mother and daughter were charged on Friday after police found a baby dead inside a car at a local home.

Basma Abdul Karim Alkelezli, 36, and Hanan Ahmad Al Jabouli, 19, have been charged with aggravated murder, murder, strangulation or suffocation, endangering children, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Alkelezi was additionally charged with involuntary manslaughter, and Al Jabouli with obstruction of justice.

Investigators wrote in Franklin County Municipal Court documents that Alkelezli had placed her newborn son in a plastic trash bag, and then instructed her daughter, Al Jabouli, to dispose of him. Al Jabouli then placed the bag inside of a five-gallon bucket, and put it in the trunk of a car in their home’s backyard.

Norwich Township Fire Department medics came to the home in the 4400 block of Paxton Drive South for a reported medical emergency, according to a Hilliard Division of Police case report. They took Alkelezli to Riverside Methodist Hospital as she was actively bleeding, and noticed in the ambulance that she had recently given birth. When they couldn’t find the newborn, the medics called Hilliard police.

Officers arrived to search for the baby at the property, and found him inside the backyard car’s trunk. A detective and sergeant attempted CPR on the baby after calling for Norwich Township medics to come back to the home.

They took the newborn to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, but the HPD case report said medics had pronounced him dead at the scene.